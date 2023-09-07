Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Infineon Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th.
Infineon Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 23.28% and a net margin of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Infineon Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.
About Infineon Technologies
Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor ICs; transceivers; SiC diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.
