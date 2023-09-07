Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $13.36 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.36.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FSNUY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 2.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile
Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.
