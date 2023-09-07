Brokerages Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) PT at $86.20

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $85.50.

Several research firms have commented on FWONK. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Formula One Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Formula One Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Formula One Group from $78.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Formula One Group stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $63.70 and a 52 week high of $78.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.26.

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,010,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,405,909.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $8,480,359.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,770,989 shares in the company, valued at $194,800,526.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 120,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $8,570,601.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,010,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,405,909.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,867 shares of company stock worth $20,102,637. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 299.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 2,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

