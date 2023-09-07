Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Receives $48.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trupanion in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

In other Trupanion news, Director Michael Doak sold 8,688 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total transaction of $260,553.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,921.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 159.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,232,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,613,000 after buying an additional 1,988,386 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 122.8% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,601,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,710,000 after buying an additional 882,811 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 123.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,643,000 after buying an additional 576,020 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Trupanion by 315.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 654,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,050,000 after buying an additional 496,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $17,687,000.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $29.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.33. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $18.45 and a 52 week high of $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.09. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 20.32% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $270.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Trupanion will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

