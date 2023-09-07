Analysts Set Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN) Target Price at $73.09

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.09.

Several research firms have commented on FBIN. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 4,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $318,046.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,290,130.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Bray Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FBIN opened at $66.47 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Fortune Brands Innovations has a 52 week low of $49.51 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Water Innovations; and Outdoors & Security. The Water Innovations segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, and Shaws brands.

