WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the four brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on WesBanco from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in WesBanco by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,973,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,259,000 after buying an additional 75,273 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of WesBanco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,668,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,311,000 after acquiring an additional 61,437 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 2.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,868,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,372,000 after acquiring an additional 44,630 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,142,000 after purchasing an additional 43,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 58.3% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,343,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,417,000 after purchasing an additional 494,936 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $25.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.92. WesBanco has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $41.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $153.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.14 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 26.04% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that WesBanco will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.60%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and individual installment loans; retail loans, such as residential real estate mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, and loans for other consumer purposes; installment loans to finance the purchase of automobiles, trucks, motorcycles, boats, and other recreational vehicles, as well as home equity installment loans, unsecured home improvement loans, and revolving lines of credit; and various non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

