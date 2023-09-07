Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.17.

CRBG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Corebridge Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get Corebridge Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CRBG opened at $18.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Corebridge Financial has a 12 month low of $14.01 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 5.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.11. Corebridge Financial had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. Research analysts forecast that Corebridge Financial will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Corebridge Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Corebridge Financial’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Corebridge Financial news, major shareholder International Group American sold 10,981,108 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $180,199,982.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 415,413,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,941,967.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBG. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Corebridge Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 34.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Free Report

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corebridge Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corebridge Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.