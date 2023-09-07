Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) Receives $31.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Trustmark from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Trustmark from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Trustmark from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trustmark in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after purchasing an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Trustmark by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,571,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,299,000 after acquiring an additional 131,993 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Trustmark by 1.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,011,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,088,000 after acquiring an additional 65,490 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Trustmark by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,689,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,807,000 after acquiring an additional 79,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Trustmark by 17.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after purchasing an additional 461,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Trustmark stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. Trustmark has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.93.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $193.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.96 million. Trustmark had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.44%.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

