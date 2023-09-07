Brokerages Set Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Price Target at GBX 211

Shares of Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 211 ($2.66).

MOON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.16) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 205 ($2.59) price target on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.59) price objective on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Moonpig Group from GBX 270 ($3.41) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Get Moonpig Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MOON

Moonpig Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Moonpig Group Company Profile

MOON opened at GBX 166.90 ($2.11) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 167.18 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 141.35. Moonpig Group has a one year low of GBX 102 ($1.29) and a one year high of GBX 215.20 ($2.72). The stock has a market cap of £570.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,072.50 and a beta of 1.50.

(Get Free Report

Moonpig Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides online greeting cards and gifts in the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Moonpig, Buyagift, RedLetterdays, and Greetz brands through website and mobile app. Moonpig Group PLC was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Moonpig Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moonpig Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.