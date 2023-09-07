Insider Buying: LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH) CEO Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

LuxUrban Hotels Inc. (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) CEO Brian Ferdinand bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,475. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

LuxUrban Hotels Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LUXH opened at $3.34 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. LuxUrban Hotels Inc. has a one year low of $1.24 and a one year high of $3.84. The firm has a market cap of $119.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.46.

LuxUrban Hotels (NASDAQ:LUXH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.86 million for the quarter. LuxUrban Hotels had a negative return on equity of 176.23% and a negative net margin of 51.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that LuxUrban Hotels Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on LuxUrban Hotels from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of LuxUrban Hotels in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LuxUrban Hotels

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUXH. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LuxUrban Hotels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LuxUrban Hotels during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

About LuxUrban Hotels

LuxUrban Hotels Inc utilizes a long-term lease, asset-light business model to acquire and manage a growing portfolio of short-term rental properties in major metropolitan cities. The Company's future growth focuses primarily on seeking to create win-win opportunities for owners of dislocated hotels, including those impacted by COVID-19 travel restrictions, while providing LuxUrban Hotels favorable operating margins.

