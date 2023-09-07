Ned L. Sherwood Buys 81,676 Shares of Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN) Stock

Barnwell Industries, Inc. (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood acquired 81,676 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.59 per share, for a total transaction of $211,540.84. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,312,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,990,486.11. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN opened at $2.72 on Thursday. Barnwell Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $3.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 million, a PE ratio of -30.22 and a beta of 0.38.

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 3.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.28%.

Barnwell Industries Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Barnwell Industries

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Barnwell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Barnwell Industries during the first quarter worth $75,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Barnwell Industries during the second quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Barnwell Industries

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. The company acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta; and invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

