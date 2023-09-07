Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSG) Insider Ian Carter Purchases 35,000 Shares

Watches of Switzerland Group plc (LON:WOSGGet Free Report) insider Ian Carter purchased 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 588 ($7.43) per share, for a total transaction of £205,800 ($259,914.12).

WOSG opened at GBX 599.50 ($7.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,152.88, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.99. Watches of Switzerland Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 486.20 ($6.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,061.07 ($13.40). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 670.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 717.90.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th.

About Watches of Switzerland Group

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

