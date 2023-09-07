S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised S&W Seed from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price objective on S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

S&W Seed Stock Up 8.9 %

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

NASDAQ SANW opened at $0.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. S&W Seed has a 52 week low of $0.63 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $38.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,075,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 313,146 shares in the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in S&W Seed by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 145,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 13,055 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in S&W Seed during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

