Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Veradigm from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Argus downgraded Veradigm from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.36.

Get Veradigm alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDRX

Veradigm Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of MDRX opened at $13.15 on Monday. Veradigm has a 1 year low of $11.30 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $12.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Veradigm by 13,306.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,958,639 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,029 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veradigm by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,423,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,680,000 after buying an additional 1,496,937 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at $19,088,000. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,344,000. Finally, Boone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veradigm during the 4th quarter valued at $10,584,000.

About Veradigm

(Get Free Report)

Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.