Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $207.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UI

Ubiquiti Stock Performance

Ubiquiti Dividend Announcement

Shares of UI opened at $175.92 on Monday. Ubiquiti has a 52 week low of $152.50 and a 52 week high of $350.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is 35.56%.

Institutional Trading of Ubiquiti

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ubiquiti by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 15,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $753,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.