Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) Price Target to GBX 300

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 290 ($3.66) to GBX 300 ($3.79) in a report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Peel Hunt cut Moneysupermarket.com Group to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut Moneysupermarket.com Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Investec upgraded Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$272.50.

Moneysupermarket.com Group stock opened at C$11.51 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.74. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a 1-year low of C$11.88 and a 1-year high of C$11.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.1454 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

