TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Thursday, August 17th.

TherapeuticsMD Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXMD opened at $3.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. TherapeuticsMD has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $9.03.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). TherapeuticsMD had a return on equity of 232.35% and a net margin of 61.23%. The firm had revenue of $0.44 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD by 727.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,860,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 2,514,618 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 243.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,147,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231,301 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 688.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 788,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 688,399 shares during the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $1,774,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TherapeuticsMD during the 4th quarter worth $374,000. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States. It has a license agreement with Mayne Pharma to commercialize the IMVEXXY,BIJUVA, and ANNOVERA prescription prenatal vitamin products sold under the BocaGreenMD and vitaMedMD brands. The company sells its prescription pharmaceutical products and prenatal vitamin products to wholesale distributors and retail pharmacy distributors.

