StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

Shares of GAIA opened at $2.42 on Monday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gaia by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 879,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 80,598 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Gaia by 3.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 286,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 9,736 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gaia by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gaia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000. 30.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.

