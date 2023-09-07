StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
Shares of GAIA opened at $2.42 on Monday. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a market capitalization of $51.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 0.95.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gaia had a negative net margin of 7.80% and a negative return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $19.84 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and on-line community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. It has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet-connected devices.
