Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.25 price objective on shares of Gold Resource in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Gold Resource Stock Performance

Shares of GORO stock opened at $0.47 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.53. Gold Resource has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.18.

Gold Resource (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million for the quarter. Gold Resource had a negative net margin of 16.59% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. Analysts forecast that Gold Resource will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GORO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Resource in the 1st quarter worth $15,972,000,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gold Resource in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Gold Resource in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Gold Resource during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.61% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver projects in Mexico and the United States. The company explores for copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Back Forty project covering approximately 1,304 hectares located in Menominee county, Michigan.

