International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.
International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 4.3 %
THM opened at $0.35 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.78.
International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.
International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.
