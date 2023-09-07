International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Free Report) (TSE:ITH) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the mining company’s stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 4.3 %

THM opened at $0.35 on Friday. International Tower Hill Mines has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 0.78.

Get International Tower Hill Mines alerts:

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:THM – Get Free Report) (TSE:ITH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The mining company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of International Tower Hill Mines

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Tower Hill Mines by 187.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,462 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 140,462 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in International Tower Hill Mines by 314.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,808 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 46,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in International Tower Hill Mines by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 202,713 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for International Tower Hill Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Tower Hill Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.