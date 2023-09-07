World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on WWE. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $110.13.

Shares of NYSE:WWE opened at $100.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13. World Wrestling Entertainment has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $118.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.02 and a beta of 1.14.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $410.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.54 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.65%. Equities analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 93.7% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Avala Global LP purchased a new position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $11,890,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.6% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 674.2% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

