Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Chicago Rivet & Machine from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $18.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.42 and a beta of 0.06. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $32.94.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.05 million for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 1.15%.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is presently 102.57%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 13,626 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.