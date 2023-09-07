BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.49.

BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in BSQUARE during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 34.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BSQUARE by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

