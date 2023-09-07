BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the software maker’s stock.
BSQUARE Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSQR opened at $1.19 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $1.49.
BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. BSQUARE had a negative return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter.
About BSQUARE
BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.
