Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

INUV opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.28. Inuvo has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $0.52. The firm has a market cap of $32.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.15.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 68.64%. The business had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inuvo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Inuvo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,330,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 699,625 shares during the last quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Inuvo by 15.1% in the second quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,092,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in Inuvo during the 2nd quarter worth $342,000. Bard Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Inuvo by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 598,000 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inuvo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

