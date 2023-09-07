Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Barclays (NYSE:BCS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCS. BCS reduced their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 210 ($2.65) to GBX 190 ($2.40) in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. BNP Paribas cut Barclays from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Barclays from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Get Barclays alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Barclays

Barclays Stock Down 0.5 %

Barclays stock opened at $7.48 on Friday. Barclays has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The company has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.71.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 22.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barclays Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1398 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 4.7%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barclays

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Barclays by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,341,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,648,000 after buying an additional 174,600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Barclays by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 21,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 153,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 579.2% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 186,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 2.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,958,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after acquiring an additional 116,430 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.