Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

ONCT stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $585,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,325,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after purchasing an additional 192,189 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Oncternal Therapeutics by 44.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 543,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 167,268 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Oncternal Therapeutics by 1,373.8% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 166,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 155,014 shares in the last quarter. 16.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

