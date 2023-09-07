Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
ONCT stock opened at $0.29 on Monday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.26 and a fifty-two week high of $1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45.
Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,985.85% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Oncternal Therapeutics
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oncternal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.