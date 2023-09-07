Insider Buying: Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS) Insider Buys £25,795 in Stock

Woodside Energy Group Ltd (LON:WDS – Get Free Report) insider Ben Wyatt bought 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,685 ($46.54) per share, with a total value of £25,795 ($32,577.67).

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Woodside Energy Group stock opened at GBX 1,953 ($24.67) on Thursday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of GBX 1,646 ($20.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,274 ($28.72). The stock has a market capitalization of £37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 662.03 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,911.31.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6,271.19%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

