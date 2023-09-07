Insider Buying: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Buys £1,975.28 in Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Ilube bought 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,975.28 ($2,494.67).
Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance
LON CCS opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.84. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.38. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.
About Crossword Cybersecurity
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Crossword Cybersecurity
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- How to Invest in Mining Stocks
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crossword Cybersecurity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.