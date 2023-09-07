Insider Buying: Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS) Insider Buys £1,975.28 in Stock

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc (LON:CCS – Get Free Report) insider Thomas Ilube bought 24,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £1,975.28 ($2,494.67).

Crossword Cybersecurity Stock Performance

LON CCS opened at GBX 8 ($0.10) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 8.84. The stock has a market cap of £7.50 million, a PE ratio of -160.00 and a beta of 0.38. Crossword Cybersecurity Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 26 ($0.33). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.84.

About Crossword Cybersecurity

Crossword Cybersecurity Plc provides cyber security solutions to defence, insurance, investment and retail bank, private equity, education, technology and manufacturing sectors in the United Kingdom and Poland. It's product portfolio includes Rizikon Assurance, an online system that enhance third-party assurance and risk management; Identiproof, a credentials verification wallet technology; Nightingale, a security monitoring service; Trillion, a breached account mining platform that continuously tracks, correlates, and analyses billions of stolen usernames and passwords; and Arc, an account protection for B2C commerce platform owners.

