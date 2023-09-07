Serinus Energy (LON:SENX) Receives “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Serinus Energy (LON:SENX – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Serinus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SENX stock opened at GBX 2.25 ($0.03) on Monday. Serinus Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 12.01 ($0.15). The firm has a market cap of £2.49 million, a PE ratio of -75.00 and a beta of -0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Łukasz Rędziniak purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £4,600 ($5,809.55). In other Serinus Energy news, insider Jeffrey Auld acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,314.73). Also, insider Łukasz Rędziniak acquired 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £4,600 ($5,809.55). Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 730,000 shares of company stock worth $1,460,000. Corporate insiders own 16.37% of the company’s stock.

About Serinus Energy

Serinus Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in Tunisia and Romania. It owns a 100% deemed working interest in the Satu Mare concession covering an area of approximately 729,000 gross acres situated within the Pannonian Basin, Romania.

