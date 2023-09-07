Berenberg Bank Trims Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Target Price to GBX 290

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Down 1.3 %
LON:AMS opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.24) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.85). The company has a market cap of £384.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,968.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.
About Advanced Medical Solutions Group
