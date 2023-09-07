Berenberg Bank Trims Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS) Target Price to GBX 290

Advanced Medical Solutions Group (LON:AMS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($3.92) to GBX 290 ($3.66) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Advanced Medical Solutions Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON:AMS opened at GBX 177.20 ($2.24) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 235.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 238.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 4.58. Advanced Medical Solutions Group has a one year low of GBX 165.60 ($2.09) and a one year high of GBX 304.50 ($3.85). The company has a market cap of £384.84 million, a PE ratio of 1,968.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.63.

About Advanced Medical Solutions Group

Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes products for the wound care, surgical, and wound closure markets in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Surgical and Woundcare.

