Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CEQP. Scotiabank cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Crestwood Equity Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut Crestwood Equity Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Crestwood Equity Partners Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CEQP stock opened at $28.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.99. Crestwood Equity Partners has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.90. Crestwood Equity Partners had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crestwood Equity Partners will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crestwood Equity Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.655 dividend. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. Crestwood Equity Partners’s payout ratio is 281.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crestwood Equity Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CEQP. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 17,483.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 629.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crestwood Equity Partners Company Profile

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

