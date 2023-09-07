Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $8.25 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Get Can-Fite BioPharma alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CANF

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 7.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:CANF opened at $2.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.84. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 330,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.32% of Can-Fite BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Can-Fite BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.