Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Marin Software Trading Up 46.7 %

NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.85.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Marin Software

Marin Software Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marin Software in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marin Software during the first quarter worth $50,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marin Software by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 225,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.12% of the company’s stock.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.

