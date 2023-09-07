Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Free Report) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Marin Software Trading Up 46.7 %
NASDAQ MRIN opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.66. Marin Software has a 1 year low of $0.41 and a 1 year high of $1.85.
Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative net margin of 118.20% and a negative return on equity of 74.19%. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
Marin Software Company Profile
Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers.
