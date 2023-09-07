Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Aeterna Zentaris in a research note on Thursday, August 10th.

Aeterna Zentaris Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of AEZS stock opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average of $2.87. Aeterna Zentaris has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.35. Aeterna Zentaris had a negative return on equity of 39.30% and a negative net margin of 259.71%. The company had revenue of $2.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aeterna Zentaris will post -2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Aeterna Zentaris Company Profile

Aeterna Zentaris Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapeutics and diagnostic tests. Its lead product is Macrilen (macimorelin), an orally available peptidomimetic ghrelin receptor (GHSR-1a) agonist that stimulates the secretion of growth hormone by binding to the GHSR-1a for the diagnosis of adult growth hormone deficiency and childhood-onset growth hormone deficiency, as well as oncology indications; and AEZS-150, a delayed clearance parathyroid hormonefusion polypeptide that is in preclinical trail for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism in adults.

