FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised shares of FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $165.80.

Get FirstService alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on FirstService

FirstService Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV opened at $151.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $146.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. FirstService has a 12 month low of $112.44 and a 12 month high of $163.95.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 20.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in FirstService by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,993,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,433,000 after acquiring an additional 85,703 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in FirstService by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,932,000 after acquiring an additional 61,747 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in FirstService by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,014,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,268,000 after acquiring an additional 17,457 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,671,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,825,000 after acquiring an additional 109,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,352,000 after purchasing an additional 33,025 shares during the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FirstService

(Get Free Report)

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.