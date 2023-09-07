StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

CSI Compressco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CCLP opened at $1.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.80 and a beta of 0.97. CSI Compressco has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.49.

Get CSI Compressco alerts:

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.78 million during the quarter.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at CSI Compressco

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -40.00%.

In related news, CEO John Earl Jackson bought 25,000 shares of CSI Compressco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 863,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,122,041.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSI Compressco

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCLP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in CSI Compressco in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 70,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 24,693 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. Finally, Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About CSI Compressco

(Get Free Report)

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSI Compressco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSI Compressco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.