Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLPH. Laidlaw lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLPH opened at $0.45 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.19. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.37 and a 52-week high of $12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.64.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

