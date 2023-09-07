Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BLPH. Laidlaw lowered Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Bellerophon Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Bellerophon Therapeutics from $30.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLPH
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Up 3.9 %
Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bellerophon Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 34.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 33,527 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bellerophon Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,127 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 28.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile
Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- How to Invest in Casino Stocks
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.