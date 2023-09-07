Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. Insignia Systems has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $9.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.93.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.