OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark cut their target price on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.31.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCX opened at $3.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $3.30 and a 52-week high of $19.28.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.53. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 109.4% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 14,185,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 7,412,613 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 23.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 236,099 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. grew its position in OncoCyte by 4.0% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,363,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 90,500 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in OncoCyte by 389.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42,091 shares during the period.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

