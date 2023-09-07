Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Sigma Lithium Stock Performance
SGML stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.
Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Sigma Lithium
Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Sigma Lithium
- How to Invest in the Healthcare Sector
- These Quality Dividend Kings Grow their Dividends the Fastest
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- 3 Growth Stocks to Buy in September
- How to Invest in Fertilizer
- 3 Underappreciated Stocks with Nowhere to Go But Up
Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.