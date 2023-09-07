Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Bank of America from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

SGML stock opened at $32.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.15 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. Sigma Lithium has a one year low of $22.73 and a one year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sigma Lithium will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sigma Lithium

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SGML. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sigma Lithium during the 1st quarter worth $207,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 352.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Sigma Lithium by 74,026.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 47,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 47,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

