WPP (NYSE:WPP) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of WPP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $964.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $47.74 on Friday. WPP has a 1-year low of $39.67 and a 1-year high of $64.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.9536 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WPP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in WPP by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in WPP by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in WPP by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in WPP by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

