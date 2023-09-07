Citigroup Trims Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Target Price to $77.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Citigroup from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report released on Sunday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. CL King reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $103.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $74.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $74.15 and a 1-year high of $121.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.94.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 24.04% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $302,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $273,619,000 after acquiring an additional 75,245 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,908,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $180,854,000 after acquiring an additional 151,897 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 848,891 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $96,434,000 after acquiring an additional 97,728 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 752,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $85,540,000 after acquiring an additional 50,927 shares during the period. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

