ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

ReWalk Robotics Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ RWLK opened at $0.69 on Friday. ReWalk Robotics has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.67.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 11th. The medical device company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. ReWalk Robotics had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a negative net margin of 350.43%. The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReWalk Robotics will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at ReWalk Robotics

In related news, major shareholder Global Fund Lp Lind II acquired 81,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $56,372.31. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,649,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,208,326.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders bought 262,708 shares of company stock valued at $185,224 and sold 58,162 shares valued at $37,840. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ReWalk Robotics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ReWalk Robotics by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 139,009 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Company Profile

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

