Clear Street Markets LLC Acquires 1,049 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 95.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Southern during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 62.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Southern Price Performance

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,038,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.86. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.32.

Southern Announces Dividend

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Southern from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.44.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $3,538,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares in the company, valued at $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,738,351.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,390,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

