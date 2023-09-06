BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC Acquires 168,675 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,399,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,675 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC owned about 0.08% of Altria Group worth $62,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 440.5% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 12,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.34 on Wednesday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,065,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,644,177. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.35 and a twelve month high of $51.57.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 225.61% and a net margin of 27.40%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

