Crewe Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,168 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,214,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 119,260 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $25,283,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,810 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.8% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $199.52. The stock had a trading volume of 193,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,440. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $222.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.01. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a one year low of $196.33 and a one year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NSC. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

