MML Investors Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,852 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $30,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the first quarter worth $115,000. United Bank lifted its stake in BlackRock by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 1,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in BlackRock by 35.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.7% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total transaction of $1,525,611.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,520,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 20,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $742.04, for a total value of $14,989,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 464,125 shares in the company, valued at $344,399,315. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 2,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $733.82, for a total value of $1,525,611.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,160 shares in the company, valued at $4,520,331.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK traded down $3.56 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $692.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $705.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $680.96. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $503.12 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $103.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $9.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 14.29%. BlackRock’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 35.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.41%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $785.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BlackRock from $741.00 to $781.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $767.69.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

