Doliver Advisors LP Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Doliver Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,066,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,150,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,343,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,538,658,000 after buying an additional 203,085 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,231,401,000 after buying an additional 457,468 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,927,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,811,000 after acquiring an additional 185,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,801,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,502,000 after purchasing an additional 198,062 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Price Performance

CCI stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.25. 452,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,475,614. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.94 and a 52-week high of $177.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.46.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

