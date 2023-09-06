WMS Partners LLC Purchases 143 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

WMS Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. WMS Partners LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 448 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,613 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $45,114,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 40,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,567,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth about $812,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 0.4 %

NSC traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.35. The stock had a trading volume of 143,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,064. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $196.33 and a 1-year high of $261.71.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

