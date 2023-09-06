Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Macquarie

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by Macquarie from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Macquarie’s target price indicates a potential upside of 0.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ZS. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, August 28th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Zscaler from $162.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.37.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS traded down $3.98 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $158.76. 3,531,970 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,710,609. The stock has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.51 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $84.93 and a 1 year high of $194.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.38 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.22, for a total transaction of $3,458,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 262,406 shares in the company, valued at $41,255,471.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,115 shares of company stock valued at $20,221,921. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZS. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Zscaler by 91,079.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,855,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,611,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,836,586,000 after buying an additional 68,301 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Zscaler by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,774,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,237,000 after buying an additional 2,909,057 shares in the last quarter. WestBridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at about $233,242,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,862,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,581,000 after acquiring an additional 84,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

